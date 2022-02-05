Sacramento Police: Man shot in South Natomas, dies at hospital

SOUTH NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally shot Friday night on Stone Creek Drive near Hoy Lake Court in South Natomas.

Sacramento police officials said officers responded to a reported shooting in the area shortly before 10:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was seriously injured by at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting but have yet to release any information about the shooter.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento Coroner’s Office after family has been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.