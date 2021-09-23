Sacramento Police: Man shot, killed in Pocket-Greenhaven parking lot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Pocket-Greenhaven area Wednesday.

Police said, around 8:31 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot near Florin Road and Greenhaven Drive. The officers found a man who had at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

Fire personnel administered aid, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Sacramento police said the shooter left the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said investigators do not have any other information to release at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471.

