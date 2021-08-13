Sacramento police officer arrested again after San Francisco County domestic violence incident

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested for a second time and the district attorney has decided to file charges after he was accused of domestic violence in San Francisco County.

Domestic violence accusations made against Sacramento Police Officer Justin Shepard were initially recanted back in May.

The nearly three-year veteran of the department had been arrested after officials said a domestic violence incident occurred on May 6 while he was off-duty in Natomas. The alleged victim of the incident had “visible injuries.”

Days after Shepard’s arrest was announced, his attorney said the accusations had been recounted.

On May 10, 2021, the complainant fully recanted her allegations of domestic violence against

Sacramento Police Officer Justin Shepard. Further she explained that her alleged injuries were sustained in a separate accident and work-related occurrences completely unrelated to Officer Shepard. We expect Officer Shepard to be exonerated once the investigation has been concluded. Officer Shepard did not and would never engage in any acts of domestic violence against her or anyone. While we understand the legitimate public interest in this matter, everyone is entitled to a fair investigation of alleged misconduct and due process of law. We respectfully request the public and media to withhold judgment until this process is concluded. Joel M. Weinstein, Mastagni Holstedt, APC

By June 9, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against Shepard due to what it said was insufficient evidence.

Now, four months after he was first arrested, Shepard has been arrested again on suspicion of domestic violence out of San Francisco County. He has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has filed domestic violence charges against Shepard for the May incident, as well as a misdemeanor charge for possession of anabolic steroids.

His first arraignment hearing for the Sacramento County complaints is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Shepard has been on administrative leave since May.