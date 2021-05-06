Sacramento police officer arrested for allegedly filing false police report

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento police officer was arrested for allegedly filing a false police report, the department announced Thursday.

Police identified the officer as 26-year-old Alexa Palubicki and say she had been with the department for three years.

They first became aware of the possible false report when other officers reported it in July of 2020. Palubicki was then placed on administrative leave.

According to the department, there are other officers on administrative leave in relation to the case. They have not identified those officers.

Following the reported misconduct, the department began investigating all of Palubicki’s arrests and interviewed dozens of employees, along with going through in-car cameras and body cameras. Investigators also searched through her cellphone and social media accounts.

“This individual’s criminal behavior has no place in the Sacramento Police Department. I am grateful for the other officers in this department who demonstrated strong integrity to come forward with information about this individual,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

Sacramento police handed the case over to the county district attorney’s office, and say Palubicki faces two felony counts of filing a false police report.

As a result of the investigation and arrest, the DA is looking into any ongoing cases they have that involve Palubicki. Any cases where Palubicki’s involvement was “material and necessary for prosecution” were dismissed, according to the DA.

Cases in which Palubicki was involved but not vital will still continue. The DA says they have notified the defense team on those cases.

Neither the DA or the police department have said what was on the alleged false report, but the DA says the charges involved a July 11, 2020 incident.