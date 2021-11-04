Sacramento police officer facing drug charges put on leave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento police officer who is facing drug charges is on leave as of Thursday.

According to court documents, Matthew Thompson is charged with misdemeanors, accused of using illegal steroids. Thompson, a three-year veteran, was charged with unlawfully possessing a controlled substance in August.

An attorney appeared before a Sacramento County judge Thursday on Thompson’s behalf.

Thompson is not the only accused officer. The criminal complaint also names Officer Justin Shepard of possessing trenbolone acetate and testosterone enanthate — steroids used in bodybuilding that are illegal without a prescription.

Shephard was previously arrested in San Francisco, accused of domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department told FOX40 both Thompson and Shephard are on leave while they are investigated.

FOX40 reached out to Thompson’s attorney, who declined to comment.

According to the department’s policy, any employee that is suspected of working under the influence of drugs or alcohol may be disciplined in a number of ways, including being relieved of their duties.