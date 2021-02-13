Sacramento Police Officers Association says department understaffed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento County Grand Jury announced in December that the Sacramento Police Department is understaffed.

With little change in staffing since that announcement, the president of the Sacramento Police Officers Association, Timothy Davis, spoke to FOX40 Saturday to explain why 2020 has been a rough year to be a police officer in Sacramento

“We’re asked to keep doing more and more with less,” Davis said.

On top of fighting crime, monitoring protests and general policing, Davis said the department has been understaffed for years.

“In a perfect world, we should have 1,027 officers. We have 706,” Davis explained.

Davis said those numbers mean there is only 1.3 officers for every 1,000 people in the city.

In December, a Sacramento Grand Jury announced the department has 35% fewer sworn officers than the national average.

Davis said he believes the city doesn’t seem to care.

“I wasn’t happy to see just a few weeks ago when the city manager introduced 10 new officers that the council decided to take those out of the mid-year budget adjustment,” Davis said.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told FOX40 back in December that he agreed the department needed more resources.

“Now is that going to take more resources in the end,” Steinberg said. “Maybe we have to hire more police officers as we’re shifting 911 calls away from the police. I think we have to be open to that. It’s a matter of resources.”

When FOX40 asked Steinberg’s office for another interview Saturday to address the ongoing problem, his office said to contact the city manager instead because “the mayor’s office does not oversee the police department.”

“He doesn’t want to talk about the fact that he led the charge to take 10 officers off the mid-year budget adjustment,” Davis said.

When FOX40 reached out to Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan’s office, they said to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

When FOX40 reached out to the Sacramento Police Department, they said Police Chief Daniel Hahn was unavailable at the time.

To offer perspective on how the understaffing affects the police department’s ability to its job, Davis said the department has four people on the traffic division team and no one on the DUI enforcement team for a city of about half a million people.