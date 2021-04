SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police say a shooting Wednesday afternoon injured one person.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:08 p.m. near Plaza and Traction avenues.

Officers say they found one person in the area who had been shot at least once.

That person is currently in critical condition at a hospital.

No information has been released on a shooter or the details surrounding the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.