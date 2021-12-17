Sacramento Police: One person shot behind Oak Park church

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating behind an Oak Park church after a man was shot Friday.

Police said officers responded to the parking lot of St. Paul Baptist Church on 14th Avenue, between 41st Street and San Carlos Way, around 1:35 p.m.

That’s where they found a man who had been shot at least once, police reported. His injuries were not life-threatening.

He has not been identified.

Police said they do not know what led up to the shooting, but at this time, they believe it was an isolated incident.

Information about the shooter or shooters has not been provided.

The shooting sent a preschool next door into lockdown.

The church is a COVID-19 testing site on Fridays, with afternoon appointments starting at 1 p.m. According to the church’s calendar, it was also providing COVID-19 vaccinations Friday starting at 10 a.m.