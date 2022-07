SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a woman was struck by a driver at the intersection of Lindley Drive and Edgewater Road Friday night.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Police said the woman, who was walking in the area, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

The driver of the car was at the scene and has been contacted by law enforcement. Detectives are investigating how the crash happened.

This is a developing story.