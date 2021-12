SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police arrested a driver who led them on a pursuit Friday evening.

According to police, officers tried to stop a driver near West El Camino Avenue and Normington Drive around 6 p.m. Police said the driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit.

The pursuit ended about 30 minutes later in Davis due to the driver’s tire being damaged.

Police are still investigating why he fled from officers.