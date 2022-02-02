Sacramento police release description of car suspected in deadly hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police have released a description of the vehicle suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday.

The deadly crash happened near Power Inn Road and Butte Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

Police said they reported to the scene and found a man with serious injuries, who died at the scene.

The driver had left by the time officers arrived at the scene. According to police, it’s believed the driver was in a 2009-2011 Mazda Mazda3. The car would be missing its passenger mirror and have significant damage to the right headlight.

There will also be damage to the right side of the windshield.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Sacramento police dispatch center at 916-808-5471.