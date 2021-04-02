Sacramento police release footage, audio from night officer shot at suspect who fired into open patrol car window

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department released video and audio from the night of March 23, when a suspect fired into an officer’s patrol car in South Sacramento before the officer jumped out and fired back.

Just before midnight, a caller in 911 audio released by Sacramento police says they heard roughly five gunshots behind their house on Tangerine Avenue, near Waterash Way, in South Sacramento.

Police say they later learned the armed man, later identified as 32-year-old Joshua Hippard, had shot at a vehicle driving in the area.

Surveillance footage shows Hippard in a hooded sweatshirt walking down the street when a patrol car drives toward him. As the car drives up, police say Hippard fired several shots into the officer’s open passenger window.

The Sacramento police officer is seen jumping from the car, which continues to move down the street before hitting a parked trailer.

The officer’s body camera footage shows him firing at Hippard multiple times. Hippard falls to the pavement in the middle of the road and the officer takes cover.

He is later heard telling another officer he had been shot in the chest but his vest stopped the bullet. Another officer is later heard saying he does not see any blood on the officer who was hit.

“The officer’s vest protected him from critical injury,” the police department wrote in Friday’s release.

Police say what happened next occurred over the course of several hours, as officers, SWAT team members and crisis negotiators tried to get Hippard to move away from his .45 caliber Glock pistol.

“Hey, just tell me your name and let’s talk this out! We can get you some help, the fire department is on their way,” one of the officers shouts to Hippard.

“I don’t want you to get hurt anymore than you already are, so let’s talk!”

Eventually, the police department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit uses a robot to grab the gun and take it away from Hippard as he lies bloody in the road.

Hippard was taken to a hospital for treatment then booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, among other charges.

The officer who was hit was hospitalized but has since been released, according to police.

The Sacramento Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Division are investigating the shooting, with oversight from the Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.