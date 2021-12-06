Sacramento police release footage of man who shot at officers Thanksgiving weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento police have released footage online of a man who pointed a gun at multiple people and shot at police over Thanksgiving weekend.

The gun recovered at the scene. (Courtesy: Sacramento Police Department)

On Nov. 28, police responded to reports of an armed man pointing a firearm at several victims on Lemon Hill Avenue, near Will C. Wood Middle School, around 9 a.m.

In the video posted to YouTube, a man later identified as 19-year-old Jacob Armada can be seen on a witness’s dashcam dancing in the street while pointing a gun at an approaching vehicle.

When police arrived, dashcam video shows an officer firing at Armada after the 19-year-old suspect pointed his gun at the officer.

Police say the suspect fired at them and this bullet hole was later found in this Sacramento police patrol vehicle. (Courtesy: Sacramento Police Department)

Armada fled the scene uninjured after video captured him exchanging gunfire with police, and a large perimeter was set up by law enforcement to search for him. A SWAT team, crisis negotiators, helicopters and drones were all involved in the search, which lasted eight hours.

Eventually, police discovered Armada hiding in a trash can. When he refused to surrender, a K9 was sent on him.

Armada was arrested and brought to a local hospital for treatment. Once cleared, he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder of police officers, assault on a police K9, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, police said.

One officer reported being struck by gunfire, but police said it was later discovered that a bullet hit their uniform pants, narrowly missing their leg.

A photo from the Sacramento Police Department shows a bullet hole in an officer’s pant leg.

A photo from the Sacramento Police Department shows a bullet hole in an officer’s pant leg.