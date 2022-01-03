Sacramento police search for answers in South Land Park shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in South Land Park that left a man dead Sunday night.

For more than a decade, Kathy Garcia, the owner of Land Park Salon, has worked in a South Land Park shopping center.

“That’s why we came here because this is our neighborhood and we know everybody. So, just fit right in,” Garcia said. “I’ve been here 13 years and I’ve never had any problems at all.”

But on Sunday night, just after 7:30, Sacramento police say a man was shot and killed.

What happened, as well as the motive for the shooting, is still under investigation.

The people who live nearby and work in the shopping center told FOX40 they are shocked to hear something so violent happen so close to home.

“We’ve never had problems, ever,” Garcia said. “We’ve had homeless people, but we just give them something to eat and something and they leave. We’ve never had any problems, so that’s why I was totally shocked.”

Employees at a nearby liquor store didn’t feel comfortable speaking with FOX40 on camera but did say the victim bought a beer from them shortly before he was shot.

For Craig Bussey, after living in the neighborhood for four years he’s not surprised by much anymore.

“Seems to be getting worse every year, more and more so,” Bussey said.

Last February, a store clerk was killed at the South Land Park 7-Eleven.

Bussey said the spike in crime is so bad, it’s reason enough to leave the state.

“We’re actually moving at the end of the year to Boise, Idaho,” Bussey explained.

But Garcia chose to believe her beloved neighborhood is still a good and safe place to live and work.

“I don’t want to bring in that into the neighborhood,” she explained. “I want to keep the aura still good and open, and not bring it down.”

Sacramento police said the victim’s name will be released by the coroner’s office once the family has been notified.