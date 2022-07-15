SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said there have been several reports of a man in downtown looking into residents’ windows.

According to police, residents contacted officers over the past few weeks about the man.

He is described as a man of a thin build and average height. He was captured on surveillance wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark beanie, dark surgical mask, dark-colored track pants and dark shoes.

Police said they believe he is a white man with a shaved head, based on surveillance video. There has been evidence found in relation to the investigation, but police did not say what that included.

There will be more officers in downtown at night. Sacramento police said those officers will be there with the “sole focus” of “preventing these types of incidents.” Anyone with information is asked to call police.