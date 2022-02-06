Sacramento police search for owners of stolen goods after suspected burglary arrest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police officials are searching for the owners of stolen property recovered from a home connected to an unidentified man who is accused of several burglaries in the downtown area.

Police posted on social media that the man was connected to multiple burglaries that happened near 5th Street and Broadway during the month of January.

When officers arrived at the man’s address, they said he tried to run away out the back of the home and over a fence.

Officers were able to catch him without incident.

During a search of his home, officers said items stolen during the January burglaries were found, including a multiple stolen bicycles hidden in the backyard.

Investigators said they recognized one of the bicycles as possibly being used during a burglary at a business on Riverside Boulevard and will continue the investigation on that case.

Officers said a stolen Ford F250 was found in the driveway of a home. Officers said license plates for a different vehicle was used to hide that the truck was stolen, and additional burglarized property was found inside.

Sacramento police have reached out to the owners of the stolen property they found and are working to return their items.

Below is a collection of stolen items that are yet to be claimed. If anyone recognizes any of the items in the photos below, please contact Sacramento police at 916-808-5471.

Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department.

The man connected to the burglaries was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on numerous charges.