Deputies: Possibly armed person in La Riviera neighborhood in custody

The Latest – Wednesday, July 14

1:10 p.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that the suspect is in custody.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers are looking for a possibly armed person who is wanted by Sacramento police.

The police department said Wednesday, detectives were following up on an investigation and searching for a wanted person.

At one point, the unidentified person ran away from police in the area of Sawtelle and Woodman ways in the La Riviera neighborhood.

Officers formed a perimeter in the area and have been joined by SWAT team members, police said.

Sacramento police said traffic may be impacted by the search.

Details about the person police are looking for haven’t been released, and police have not said what they are wanted for.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.