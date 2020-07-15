Sacramento police search for suspect in fatal South Natomas hit-and-run

Two photographs of the car Sacramento police say hit a pedestrian, killing him. (Courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police released two photographs Tuesday of a vehicle they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in South Natomas.

Around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, the Sacramento police says officers were called to West El Camino Avenue and Northgate Boulevard where a man was lying in the road.

Investigators determined a car had hit the pedestrian and drove off before officers got to the area, according to police.

Police say the pedestrian had sustained major injuries and died at the scene of the crash. His identity has not been released.

By Tuesday, Sacramento police released the photographs of a dark-colored 2006 to 2013 Chevrolet Impala. Police report the car should have front end, hood and windshield damage.

Anyone with information about the deadly incident should call the Sacramento Police Department or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.