Darryl McGee in a photo provided by police.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are searching for an at-risk missing man who was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday.

He was identified as 51-year-old Darryl McGee, who has dementia.

Police say he was last seen walking on Beaumont Street near Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue.

McGee is 6 feet tall, 287 pounds and has brown eyes. He was wearing a blue-white, button-up shirt and tan pants.

If you see him, call police at 916-732-0100.