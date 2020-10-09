Sacramento police searching for driver who ran from officers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police say they are searching for a driver who drove away from officers after a traffic stop.

Police say the traffic stop occurred near Interstate 5 and Richards Boulevard around 6:20 p.m.

The car chase ended on West El Camino Avenue near I-5 but the driver got out and tried to run away.

The Hilton Garden Inn parking lot on Venture Oaks Way is shut down as Sacramento police swarm the area searching for the driver.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.