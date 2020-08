SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in Sacramento, according to police.

Sacramento police say the crash happened near 5th and I streets just after noon. When officers arrived, the driver had already left the area.

The man who was hit had major injuries and was taken to a hospital. Officials say he later died.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run, call police.