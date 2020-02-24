Sacramento police searching for suspect in midtown shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a suspect in a midtown shooting that left a woman injured.

Around 5:30 p.m., police went to 24th Street near F Street due to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the gunshot wound was non-life threating and that the woman was taken to a local hospital. Officials currently don’t have a motive or suspect. If you have any information about the incident call police.