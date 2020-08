SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police say there has been an uptick in gun activity this summer compared to last year.

In just the last week, they have arrested nine people on gun charges.

According to the department, they recovered 148 spent bullet casings in June and July of 2019. But in 2020, they have responded to 184 ShotSpotter activations and recovered 395 casings.

Police say 75 people were arrested in July for gun-related charges.