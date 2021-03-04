Sacramento police seek second person involved in October deadly shooting, crash

Sacramento police are seeking the person they believe was driving this car. (Surveillance photo courtesy: Sacramento Police Department)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police detectives are seeking help in finding a second person in connection to a shooting and crash that left a 17-year-old dead.

Police responded to a shooting and crash on October 3, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Jaylen Betschart crashed into a pole on Jackson Road near Folsom Boulevard and was reported dead with a gunshot wound.

Detectives were able to identify and arrest a 17-year old suspect in connection with homicide, but are still seeking another person they believe was involved.

He was seen driving what is believed to be a 2012 Dodge Avenger.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding

this homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime

Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips”

smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.