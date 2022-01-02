Sacramento Police: Suspected DUI driver fatally hits pedestrian in stolen car

SACRAMENTO POLICE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died early Sunday morning after being struck by a car in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

Sacramento Police Department officials said patrol officers responded just after 1:20 a.m. to reports of a car driving off after hitting a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man with critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was declared dead by the Sacramento Fire Department.

The vehicle and driver believed to be involved in the crash were found a short time later.

Investigators said 33-year-old Oletha Durham was arrested on multiple charges including vehicle manslaughter, vehicle theft and DUI.

The Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit are continuing to investigate the crash.

No information was released about the victim.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding the crash to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.