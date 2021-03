SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento police officers say they have found a suspicious device inside a stolen vehicle.

According to officials, officers stopped a stolen vehicle around 9 p.m. on Bannon Street near Bercut Drive, where they then located a suspicious item inside the vehicle.

Police say bomb squad officers are on scene to inspect the item and all occupants of the vehicle have been detained.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.