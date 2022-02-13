Sacramento Police: SWAT, crisis negotiators respond to person firing a gun

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police sent SWAT and crisis negotiators to a North Sacramento neighborhood Sunday morning after reports of someone firing a gun in the area.

Sacramento police officials posted on social media just before 9 a.m. about gunfire on Frienza Avenue near Evergreen Street.

No injuries have been reported.

A large police presence is in the area and police officials said SWAT and crisis negotiators are working toward a peaceful solution.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.