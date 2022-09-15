SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is to promote public safety and deter drivers from driving under the influence.

During the checkpoint, officers look for drivers that are suspected to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The Sacramento Police Department wants to remind the public that “impaired driving is not just from alcohol,” and “some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.”

If anyone is planning to drink, the police department reminds them to not drive and make plans for a ride home before going out. Drivers charged with a DUI for a first-time offense can face up to “$13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.”

This program was funded by “a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.”