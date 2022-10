SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the month of October, some Sacramento Police Officers will be wearing pink patches on their uniforms in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, “The Sacramento Police Department is proud to honor and support all who have been impacted by breast cancer.”

This is not the first time officers have worn special patches. During June, officers were wearing Pride-themed patches in honor of Pride Month.