Sacramento police: Vehicle crash fatally wounds motorcyclist, causes road closures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Monday afternoon.

Police officials say the crash happened between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle near West El Camino Avenue and Erin Drive just after 3:10 p.m.

Police say the man riding the motorcycle was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital before he died.

Traffic detectives are investigating the crash and have closed West El Camino Avenue in both directions between Thelma Avenue and Reiner Way.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

No updates have yet been given on when the roadway will reopen and no other details about the crash were released.

This story is developing.