Sacramento police: Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died Saturday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Sacramento, according to police.

Sacramento police say that around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a crash on El Camino Avenue and Clay Street.

When officers arrived, officials say they found a woman with life-threatening injuries in the roadway who was later declared dead.

Investigators say the woman was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled the area after the crash.

No additional details about the victim were released and detectives are working to track down the driver.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding the crash to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.