Sacramento Police: Woman found dead inside South Land Park home

LAND PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a South Land Park home Friday night as a homicide.

At around 9:30 p.m., Sacramento police were called out to a home on South Land Park Drive near Interstate 5 after a woman was found dead inside.

Police described the woman as sustaining “serious injuries” but did not provide further details on how the woman died.

Homicide detectives are investigating but have not released any details about the victim or information about possible suspects.

This story is developing.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.