Sacramento police: Woman found dead on American River Bike Trail was stabbed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento detectives launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead along the American River Parkway early Monday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department says a passerby on the bike trail found the woman’s body around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Del Paso and Northgate boulevards.

Her death was initially investigated as suspicious in nature but the police department says its detectives later discovered the woman had been stabbed.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has not released the woman’s identity and the police department has not reported any details about a suspect or suspects in the case.

The day before around 3 p.m., police say they got a call about a body found on the bike trail in the area of Highway 160. People searching for Alex Holden, a missing 25-year-old Sacramento man, had found his body. The coroner officially identified the body as belonging to Holden Monday afternoon.

Police say the two cases are not related and Holden’s cause of death has not been reported.

“Our investigators have zero reason to believe that they’re related, other than the fact that it’s an unfortunate coincidence that there’s been two bodies located in the same general vicinity,” said Sacramento Police Officer Karl Chan.

Anyone with information about the homicide should call the Sacramento Police Department.