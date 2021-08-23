Sacramento Police: Woman killed in shooting near Rio Linda Boulevard, Eleanor Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Sunday.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the Rio Linda Boulevard and Eleanor Avenue area for a report of a shooting, police said. They found a woman with a least one life-threatening gunshot wound at the scene.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Authorities have not released any other information on the victim or suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.