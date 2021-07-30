Sacramento Police: Woman suspected in deadly shooting arrested in Texas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman suspected in a deadly shooting in Sacramento was arrested in Texas, police said.

Avriel Robertson, 36, was arrested in connection to a shooting on July 2, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of North 16th Street for a shooting and located a woman with at least one gunshot wound, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries on July 5.

Police said the shooter fled the scene before they arrived, but detectives were able to identify Robertson as the suspect.

She was found and arrested by an outside agency in Nacogdoches, police said. Robertson will be extradited to Sacramento for a homicide charge.

At this time, police do not believe there are any other suspects in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.