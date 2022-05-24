SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A major Powerball prize won from a ticket purchased in Sacramento will expire this Thursday if the winner still does not come to claim it.

The $1,675,676-winning Powerball ticket is from the Saturday, November 27, 2021 Powerball draw. The winner bought the ticket at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli, at 7107 South Land Park Drive in Sacramento. The ticket matched 5 of the 6 winning numbers (8-32-55-64-66), only missing the red Powerball number (10).

Powerball winners who match five numbers have only 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. If nobody claims their prize, the prize money will go to California’s public schools in line with the Lottery’s mission. The lottery exists to generate extra money for public education and has raised more than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes since Lottery tickets first started being sold in 1985.

The lottery is encouraging all players to double-check any Powerball tickets that they’re hanging onto. If a player believes they have the winning ticket, they will need to complete a California Lottery claim form. After that, they can submit their signed claim form and the winning ticket in person at any California Lottery District Office.