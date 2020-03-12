Sacramento Press Club names scholarships after FOX40’s Lonnie Wong, 3 other local journalists

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Press Club has named four new scholarships after local journalists, including FOX40’s Lonnie Wong.

The Press Club highlighted Wong’s decades of work at KTXL in its statement:

Lonnie Wong is a fixture of the Sacramento media through his longtime tenure at FOX40: He’s worked at the station since before the FOX TV Network was born. He joined the station in 1980 and recently celebrated 40 years as an anchor and reporter for the station. Wong has been on the scene of local news stories big and small, from crime to government, including covering the first Sacramento Kings game in this city in 1985. He is known for his work mentoring students and helping nonprofits, and helped found the Sacramento chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association, which honored him in 2015 for his journalism and his 30 years as a board member. Sacramento Press Club

The scholarships range from $4,000 to $8,000, and will go to college journalism students connected to the Sacramento region. The Press Club said it will award seven scholarships totaling around $35,000.

Other local journalists selected were former Sacramento Bee photojournalist Hector Amezcua, Bee reporter Dale Kasler and Beth Ruyak, the host of “Insight” on Capital Public Radio.

Applications for Press Club scholarships are due on March 31. Click here for more information.