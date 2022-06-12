SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Pride Celebration continued Sunday with a march to the capitol.

It’s the first time in three years that participants got the chance to attend in person, as COVID-19 previously forced the annual event to go remote.

“We’re so happy to be out here, and to have people be out here and getting together again,” said Jack Breezee with Sutter Health.

The general feeling on Sunday is people were happy to attend and participate in the pride parade in person.

“The visibility is huge, so because we are part of the fabric of this community,” said Wayne Shoohoo, who is retired from Dignity Health.

One C.K. McClatchy High School cheerleader said, “It’s exciting. It’s a lot of fun. It means a lot to be able to participate.”

Aside from the McClatchy High School cheer squad, many businesses participated in the pride march.

“From a workforce perspective, it validates the importance of having a diverse workforce,” Soohoo said. “And that many different views that each of us brings in the work force, to make a better work product. And to reflect the communities that we serve.”

Julia Munsch from Davis attended the march with her twin 14-year-olds, which has become a family tradition.

“We actually came for the first time, when they were about six months old and we haven’t made it every year, but many years since then we’ve been,” Munsch said.

In solidarity, there were young and old, and even some four-legged marchers, such as dogs.

“Pride is really about more than just LGBTQ community. It really is about all of us and what we each bring to the Sacramento community and to the valley,” Soohoo said.