Sacramento Pride goes virtual with week of performances and classes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento LGBT Community Center is getting creative in order to celebrate Pride from a distance.

The annual event typically draws 20,000 people to Capitol mall but that can’t happen this year because of COVID-19.

“In the era of COVID-19, events of our size are simply not possible with the changing environment,” Lanz Nalagan told FOX40.

Sacramento Pride Organizer Nalagan explains they decided to move events online for the safety of everyone involved. From lessons on how to decorate your home to show LGBTQ spirit to workshops on activism, there will be a full week of unique sessions and classes through YouTube and Facebook Live.

All the while they are urging their community to remember the history of Pride, starting with the Stonewall Riots in 1969, which were a series of demonstrations against police brutality.

“It was a riot that was led by Black and trans women. It was their leadership that afforded us many of the rights that we have today,” said Nalagan. “And unfortunately, we are still seeing a lot of violence toward Black community members.”

With protests for racial justice happening across the country, this year’s Pride will focus heavily on the Black Lives Matter movement and lifting up communities of color.

“It’s a good time to celebrate. Yes, we should have our community together with pride. But number one, we need to support our Black and trans lives, especially since those are the folks that gave us what we have today,” explained Nalagan.

If you’d like to take part in virtual Pride, you can click or tap here.