Sacramento Pride postponed during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento LGBT Center announced Wednesday afternoon that all of its in-person events, including the annual Sacramento Pride March and Festival, are postponed indefinitely.

“To be clear, Pride is not cancelled, in-person mass gatherings are cancelled. Nothing can take away the pride in our community or in our hearts. The Center will continue to find ways to fly our Pride flags and celebrate the diversity, life, and resiliency of our community,” an email from the Sacramento LGBT Center read.

The center said it is exploring options for celebrating Pride remotely. SF Pride is also planning to join other organizations worldwide for a “Virtual Global Pride” on Saturday, June 27.

In the last four decades, the center says Sacramento Pride has grown from a small gathering to bringing 20,000 attendees to Capitol Mall.