Sacramento Pride to be held virtually, along with small in-person events

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Pride will again not be held traditionally as organizers say there is still “too much uncertainty to safely gather tens of thousands of people.”

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority and while we are encouraged by lower COVID-19 infection rates and an increase in vaccinations, the Pride March and Festival require many months of planning and there is still too much uncertainty to safely gather tens of thousands of people as we did prior to the pandemic,” said Center CEO David Heitstuman.

Last year, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center got creative in order to celebrate Pride from a distance. They held virtual workshops showing people how to decorate their homes to show LGBTQ spirit and even gave lessons on activism.

This year, organizers say there will be a mix of virtual workshops and small “in-person Pride month events produced by community organizations and businesses throughout the region in partnership with Sacramento Pride.”

The Center will host several limited capacity virtual and in-person hybrid events including a Youth Art Show, a Family-Friendly Drag Show, and the grand opening celebration for its Marsha P. Johnson Center South location. More than a dozen community partners will also host limited capacity events in partnership with Pride throughout the month of June including Sacramento Republic FC Equality Night, Bike Dog Brewing West Sac's Pride Celebration, OARS Adventures Pride rafting on the American River, A Pride Ride in Natomas, and many more!