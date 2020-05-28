Sacramento protesters join countrywide demonstrations to demand justice for George Floyd

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As protests erupted across the country Wednesday over the in-custody death of a black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sacramento activists joined the calls for justice.

Four officers have been fired after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was detained Monday after those officers were called to an alleged forgery in progress. A video captured by a witness shows one of the officers pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as the 46-year-old told the officers he couldn’t breathe. Floyd was later declared dead at a local hospital.

Dozens gathered for what began as a vigil Wednesday in South Sacramento. It then turned into a demonstration, with people chanting Floyd’s name and briefly blocking part of 65th Street.

Organizers said they believe Floyd’s death is just one example of a larger problem going on across the country involving violence against black people.

“We stand with the protesters all over the country who are demanding justice not just for George Floyd but for all the murdered black people,” said Jamier Sale, an organizer with the Answer Coalition. “So, you know, we really are united in our struggle for justice.”