Sacramento Public Libraries to open their doors again to the public in November

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For months, the only way to check out hard copy books from Sacramento Public Libraries was through their curbside pickup.

“Frankly, it’s been hell for many of us not to have the connection with the public,” said Sacramento Public Library Director Rivkah Sass. “I love working in a building where we serve the public and I miss them, and I think we all do.”

Sass said the health and safety of their staff and visitors is their top priority.

“Staff are expected to stay 6 feet apart. They’re expected to wash their hands upon entry. They’re expected to be masked at all times and we clean all surfaces, of course,” Sass explained.

Returned books are placed in a bin and quarantined for 96 hours before they’re checked back in.

“We’re really proud of our safety record and we want to make sure that we maintain that for the public,” Sass told FOX40.

Workers are now gearing up to open their doors again to the public for in-person browsing at some of their locations starting Nov. 5.

People will not be allowed to stay inside and read but the library is excited about the progress.

Visitors will be required to wear a mask and sanitize their hands. Only a few people will be allowed in at a time.

“We have to serve the public,” Sass said. “Our name is Sacramento Public Library, so we’re anxious to do everything right so they can come back and enjoy and use library services.”

Sass said libraries are essential and she knows some are struggling without access to their services.

“There are a lot of people who do not … they lack the equipment, they lack the internet connection,” she said. “And now, especially, we’re really worried about children who are in school who may not have the support they need.”