SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, the Sacramento Public Library debuted a 24-hour book kiosk that will allow residents to access Sacramento Public Library materials at any time.

The 24-hour kiosk will be easy to maintain and allow people to check out as well as return any materials. They can also place and pick up holds.

It will hold over 200 books and DVDs that will be available any time of day or night.

According to the Sacramento Public Library, this kiosk will cost less than building a new branch.