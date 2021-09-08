Sacramento Public Library locations a popular choice for recall election ballot dropoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are six days left to cast your ballot in the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Sacramento County partners are trying to make it as easy as possible to get that done.

Sacramento libraries are one of the places residents can return a ballot received in the mail, and they’ve been popular. An estimated one-fifth of ballots in 2020 were taken to library drop boxes.

There are 26 locations around the county, but the drop-off hours are limited to when the library is open. The library supervisor points out that means the drop boxes are always monitored.

He feels libraries are a logical place for voters to seek out because people go to libraries for information.

“I think there’s a real interest in having people see where their vote goes. And I think when you can walk into a library, deposit your ballot in a drop box, people have confidence in that. They feel it’s safe and they trust us,” explained John Esquivel, the Pocket-Greenhaven Sacramento Public Library supervisor.

Nearly 268,000 total ballots have been returned so far in Sacramento County from mail, drop boxes, and in-person ballots, which comes out to about 30.74% voter turn out so far.

In November 2020, the presidential election, a year of a record turnout, 43.25% of voters had voted one week out.

In November 2018, the Gubernatorial election where Newsom was elected in a landslide, there was almost 18% turnout one week out.

All three years, every voter got a ballot in the mail.

So, the turnout in this recall election so far is much higher than it was the last time Californians voted for governor, but much lower than it was the last time we voted for president.

Voters have until Tuesday to drop their ballot off, get their ballot postmarked or vote in person.