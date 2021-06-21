Sacramento Public Library system permanently eliminating all overdue fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Public Library will permanently eliminate overdue fines for all library materials beginning July 1.

The board of California’s fourth largest library system voted unanimously in May to permanently end fines, Sacramento Public Library wrote in a release.

Sacramento Public Library said fines can deter people from checking out materials and prevents access to vital services they provide.

This is long overdue for the Sacramento region and a game changer for the communities we serve. By eliminating overdue fines, we’re able to remove barriers to learning resources and opportunities that are especially critical in these times and that go far beyond books. Rivkah Sass, Library Director & CEO Rivkah Sass

In addition to books, DVDs and audiobooks, library cardholders also have access to more than 40 online resources, language learning tools and professional classes.

The library system experienced off-and-on closures in 2020, and temporarily suspended fines to increase library access during the COVID-19 pandemic.