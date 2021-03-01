Sacramento Raceway Park fighting to stay open

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Even with an outdoor racetrack, a new 9 p.m. curfew and compliance with California’s COVID-19 guidelines, the Smith family, who has owned and operated Sacramento Raceway Park for more than five decades, is fighting the county to keep it open.

“They’ve done everything they can possibly try to do to shut us down,” said Allie Crump, representative and granddaughter of the owner of SRP.

Crump explained Sacramento County’s ongoing feud with their attraction off Excelsior Road is nothing new — it actually goes back to the 1970s when Dave Smith was denied a NASCAR track.

“Ever since then, they haven’t really been on board with having a raceway in Sacramento,” Crump said. “Obviously, the May Third housing development over there is a big part; we get a lot of noise complaints, so we’ve drastically cut down the amount of noise we allow, the time we can run.”

Crump added that recently, the county has reprimanded them for hazmat issues, zoning issues and insurance.

In 2019, Smith told the Elk Grove Citizen mounting pressure from the county forced him to put the nearly 200-acre property up for sale.

It is currently listed for $11 million in preparation for a future 1,300-acre housing development and commercial space called Jackson Township, which will include more than 6,000 housing units, along with offices, schools, parks and a new fire station.

“It’s going to be a shame when we do go away for the community because the closest raceways are up in Redding, Sonoma or Bakersfield,” Crump explained.

Despite knowing things look bleak for SRP’s future, Crump hopes the county can see the value this family establishment brings to fans and drag racers.

“It keeps a lot of people off of street racing,” she said. “This creates a safe space where everything is controlled; we got proper safety and medical resources on staff.”

More than 9,500 people agree and support SRP’s efforts through an ongoing online petition sent to county leaders to save the longstanding business.

“It renews our fight so we can keep going and keep it open for them,” Crump told FOX40.

Crump added they hope to register SRP as a historical site.

FOX40 reached out to the county’s Board of Supervisors for comment on the petition and potential closure of SRP but did not hear back.