SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With more valley rain and mountain snow expected across Northern California, the National Weather Service shared how much rain Downtown Sacramento received on the first day of the storm.

According to the NWS, on Saturday, Downtown Sacramento recorded 1.75 inches of rain, making it the third wettest Dec. 3rd on record. The current record for the most rain on Dec. 3 is two inches which was set in 1890.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

More valley rain and mountain snow are expected across Northern California on Sunday and Monday, the NWS predicts.

The NWS also shared that thunderstorms are possible across Northern California on both Sunday and Monday. Along with the thunderstorms, lightning, small hail, heavy rain and gusty winds are also expected.

Mountain travel is highly discouraged. Major travel delays are expected due to possible road closures, chain controls and whiteout conditions.