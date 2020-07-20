Sacramento receives complaints after traveling youth sports teams play at Land Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — New signage at several fields in Land Park discourage sports teams from playing.

The signage was put up after city officials say they received more than a dozen complaints of large gatherings happening at William Land Park.

“There’s 18 across five divisions, so it encompasses 513 kids,” said Kai Hermann, president of the Land Park Pacific Little League.

“We primarily use the Land Park fields for our games,” Hermann told FOX40.

Hermann says the team made the tough decision to postpone their season due to COVID-19 public health orders back in March.

So he says he was shocked to see teams from outside areas playing games at the park.

“Not having the park rangers take action, all they do is explain and about how COVID is a disease. They give an education, but they are not saying you cannot use the fields,” said Hermann.

A city official confirmed they received the complaints and released a statement.

In response to those complaints, the City has installed semi-permanent signage, in addition to moveable signage that has been present for about six weeks, to assist park rangers with educating people about State and County public-health orders. Office of the City Manager

“I was relieved to see them because we were playing by the rules that the county had set forth and not using these fields,” said Hermann. “And there were travel ball teams coming in having games with spectators. It was distressing.”

Hermann says he agrees with those saying kids should be allowed to play adding that it’s important for kids to stay active, but he says the rules should stand for all.

“If they are going to set guidelines for 10 kids, social distancing, that’s great but then enforce it,” said Hermann.

City officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and work to educate people about local and state public health orders.