Sacramento region law enforcement agencies to take enforcement action against stay-at-home order violators

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement agencies throughout the Sacramento region will now take enforcement action against violators of the state’s stay-at-home order.

The public health order went into effect on March 20 and since then local authorities have primarily focused on educating the community to gain compliance when addressing violations.

This announcement comes after Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple reports of sideshows on April 12.

The sideshows involved an estimated 100 or more participants gathering closely in the streets. One of the incidents resulted in a collision involving a police vehicle.

Over the past three weeks, authorities have responded to multiple calls about large house parties and other gatherings.

Agencies in the following areas say education will remain a top priority but they will be conducting enforcement on reoccurring or blatant violations of the health order:

Sacramento Police

Elk Grove Police

Citrus Heights Police

Folsom Police

Galt Police

Rancho Cordova Police

Sacramento County Parks Police

Fulton-El Camino Parks

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

“We know that the vast majority of our community will continue to comply with the Public Health Order, and an educational approach will still be effective. This move towards limited enforcement addresses those that blatantly put the community at risk by engaging in obvious violations of the Public Health Order.” Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn

Violating a state or local isolation order is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine between $50 and $1,000. Each violation is a separate offense.

The penalty for violating or willfully neglecting laws during the State of Emergency is 6 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.